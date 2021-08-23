Ghost of Tsushima Archery Challenge guide: All Archery Challenge locations

Ghost of Tsushima archery challenges are one of the new Iki Island trials Jin can take part in.

They’re not always easy to find, though, and the hardest difficulties earn the moniker “challenge.” Here’s where to find each one and how to clear them in under seven seconds.

Ghost of Tsushima Archery Challenge | Archery Challenge location 1

The first location is east of Lone Spirit Falls, a short distance from the map marker. You’ll know you’re in the right spot because the NPCs holding the trial approach you and start the archery challenge tutorial.

Ghost of Tsushima Archery Challenge | Archery Challenge location 2

While you’re in the area, head a bit further north to Raider’s Promontory to tackle the next challenge. You’ll have to grapple up to the trial area, though.

Ghost of Tsushima Archery Challenge | Archery Challenge location 3

The next two locations are near Kidafure’s Battlefield. One is directly south of the Battlefield map label. Archers are firing at lanterns on a house, so it’s hard to miss.

Ghost of Tsushima Archery Challenge | Archery Challenge location 4

There’s another challenge further east of the Battlefield, though it’s sort of in the middle of nowhere. Fast travel to Cloud Forest Temple, then travel northwest if you don’t feel like making the trek from Kidafure’s Battlefield. This time, the raiders are shooting targets near a waterfall.

Ghost of Tsushima Archery Challenge | Archery Challenge location 5

Travel northeast from the last challenge toward Yahata Forest. The raiders set up in a field of pink flowers just south of the “Yah” in the map label, so they’re easy to find.

Ghost of Tsushima Archery Challenge | Archery Challenge location 6

The next challenge is south of the Cloud Forest Temple in the Weeping Mother’s Meadow area. It’s technically Senjo Gorge, despite not being near the gorge itself.

Ghost of Tsushima Archery Challenge | Archery Challenge location 7

There’s another challenge in the far southwestern portion of the island, between Saruiwa and Sarubashi.

Ghost of Tsushima Archery Challenge | Archery Challenge location 8

The final challenge is at the Raider’s Memorial on the southern coast, but you have to complete the Legend of Tadayori Mythic Tale first. Once that’s finished, wear the Tadayori armor, then you can begin the final challenge.

Ghost of Tsushima Archery Challenge | How to get under 7 seconds

We recommend having Tadayori’s armor equipped for the entire challenge anyway. It increases your Concentration duration, the Ghost Skill that slows time while you aim. Make sure to deck Jin out with charms that increase nock speed or Concentration time as well.