Genshin Impact fans can enjoy an underwater adventure in Fontaine starting August 16

Genshin Impact Version 4.0 will be released on August 16, it was announced today.

Titled As Light Rain Falls Without Reason, the content includes the new nation of Fontaine, the fifth nation of Teyvat. As the Nation of Justice, Fontaine is a hub of culture, art, and technology.

Genshin Impact - Version 4.0 "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason" Trailer

The update will come with new adventures, gameplay modes, stories, and its first three playable characters. In addition to the city on the surface, you will also embark on an underwater adventure, a first for the game.

Fontaine is located northeast of the Sumeru desert, and ruled by Focalors, the God of Justice. Under her influence, trials have become important public events at the Opera Epiclese, where magic, farce, tragedy, and various sorts of performances also take place. The latest chapter of the Archon Quest also takes place here, where you will witness a magic show by Lyney and Lynette as well as an ongoing trial.

Due to the nation being surrounded by water, you will be able to participate in underwater adventures in some of its areas. Beneath the surface of the water, you won't have to worry about running out of oxygen thanks to a special blessing granted and instead consume Aquatic Stamina when sprinting.

You will also be able to collect Recovery Orbs to restore stamina or swim through Turbulent Bubbles to speed up movement. Underwater combat will be performed using different techniques, and it will be possible to absorb the abilities of aquatic creatures to defend yourself, thwart traps, and obtain treasures trapped in seaweed.

The update will also feature new bosses, with the first boss challenge being Icewind Suite. It is based on the nation's clockwork technology and features a dancing duo. In this challenge, you can choose between one of two themes, and the couple will fight using Cryo attacks.

The other boss enemy dwells in an underwater cave, and it's the heavily Armored Crablord, known as the Emperor of Fire and Iron. This boss not only possesses the defense ability of an iron crab but can also unleash vicious Pyro attacks through its organs.

Fontaine's first three playable characters will debut in 4.0. They are siblings: Lyney, a magician and five-star archer who can transform into a Grin-Malkin Cat. The other is Lyney's little sister, Lynette, who is a four-star Anemo character who wields a sword. She can be invited to the team for free if you are above Adventure Rank 25 in the latest seasonal event.

Freminet is the other character, the diver is a four-star Claymore user, who can launch Cryo and Physical attacks.

For Version 4.0 Event Wishes, Lyney, Lynette, and Yelan's rerun will be available in the early half, and the latter half will see Zhongli and Tartaglia's reruns, and Freminet's debut.

With Version 4.0, you can expect new functions and features such as Global Illumination, motion sensor support, and faster loading on PlayStation consoles. Other optimizations include the multi-layered map and the new Party Setup backgrounds and animations.

To celebrate the release of Version 4.0 on August 16, more events will be revealed later.