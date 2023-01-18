Genshin Impact: How to get the Ayaka Springbloom Missive skin

Genshin Impact has just gotten some new outfits, including the Springbloom Missive outfit for Ayaka. For fans of the character, getting their hands on this shiny new cosmetic for one of the best cryo characters in the game is a must.

As such, we’ve written up thai quick guide on how to get Ayaka’s Springbloom Missive skin in Genshin Impact.

Check out the trailer for Genshin Impact's version 3.4 update here!

How to get the Ayaka Springbloom Missive skin

Unfortunately for free to play fans of Genshin Impact, the only way to get the Springbloom Missive skin in Genshin Impact is to buy it from the in-game store.

Its standard price is 1,680 genesis crystals, however during the update 3.4 version of the game, its price is reduced to 1,350 genesis crystals. So, if you’re keen to get your hands on the skin, you’ll want to do it now rather than later. The discount lasts until March 1.

To find the skins, you'll want to open the in-game menu and head to the store tab. Once there, you'll be able to find these skins (as well as all other skins available to purchase) in their own tab. Simply select the skin you want, be it Ayaka's Springbloom Missive outfit or otherwise, and you'll be able to buy it.

If you want to get your hands on genesis crystals, you’ve have to buy them with real world money. There’s no way around it, sadly.

If you’re looking for more Genshin Impact content relevant this update, check out our YaoYao and Althaitham builds.