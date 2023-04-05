Genshin Impact Faruzan materials for ascension and talents

Gathering all the Faruzan materials in Genshin Impact takes you through the desert and into the lair of some rogue technology.

Faruzan doesn’t share her materials with too many characters, so farming should be less intensive than it is for the likes of Ganyu.

If you’re not sure how to make Faruzan shine, check out our Faruzan team recommendations for some tips!

Genshin Impact Faruzan materials

Faruzan materials for ascension

Here's what Faruzan needs to reach level 90.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 3 Faded Red Satin, 3 Henna Berry 20,000 40 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 15 Faded Red Satin, 10 Henna Berry, 2 Light Guiding Tetrahedron 40,000 50 6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 12 Trimmed Red Silk, 20 Henna Berry, 4 Light Guiding Tetrahedron 60,000 60 3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 18 Trimmed Red Silk, 30 Henna Berry, 8 Light Guiding Tetrahedron 80,000 70 6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12 Rich Red Brocade, 45 Henna Berry, 12 Light Guiding Tetrahedron 100,000 80 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 24 Rich Red Brocade, 60 Henna Berry, 20 Light Guiding Tetrahedron 120,000

Anemo gemstones come from the Anemo Hypostasis and Setekh Wenut normal bosses, and they have a chance of dropping from the Matrix Overseer, Stormterror, Maguu Kenki, and Scaramouche bosses. Those may leave behind other elemental stones, though, so the Anemo Hypostasis and Wenut bosses are your best bet. You can use the Wenut's Pseudo-Stamens for Alhaitham and Mika, if you have them.

Eremites drop Red Satin in all its varieties. You may find a few rogue squads of them in the Sumeru rainforest, but most Eremites roam the desert region. You may get lucky and find many of them at once if you start a Leyline Blossom challenge, and you can also buy Satin items using Stardust in Paimon's Bargains.

Henna Berry - formerly known as Redcrest - grows on top of cactus plants throughout the desert. Our Henna/Redcrest locations guide has more specific details.

Light-Guiding Tetrahedron drops from the Matrix of Overseer Network boss in the southern desert.

Faruzan ascension materials total

Here's what all that adds up to.

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

18 Faded Red Satin

30 Trimmed Red Silk

36 Rich Red Brocade

46 Light-guiding Tetrahedron

168 Henna Berry

420,000 Mora

Faruzan talent materials

Faruzan needs even more Satin items for her talents.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Admonition, 6 Faded Red Satin 12,500 3 2 Guide to Admonition, 3 Trimmed Red Satin 17,500 4 4 Guide to Admonition, 4 Trimmed Red Satin 25,000 5 6 Guide to Admonition, 6 Trimmed Red Satin 30,000 6 9 Guide to Admonition, 9 Trimmed Red Satin 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Admonition, 4 Rich Red Satin Brocade, 1 Puppet Strings 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Admonition, 6 Rich Red Satin Brocade, 1 Puppet Strings 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Admonition, 9 Rich Red Satin Brocade, 2 Puppet Strings 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Admonition, 12 Rich Red Satin Brocade, 2 Puppet Strings, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Admonition books come from the Steeple of Ignorance Domain in Sumeru on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. You may get Puppet Strings from the Scaramouche weekly boss fight, but if you end up with something else, you can transmute the item into Puppet Strings using any alchemy table.

Faruzan talent materials total

To fully level up one of Faruzan's talents, you'll need:

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Admonition

6 Faded Red Satin

6 Puppet Strings

21 Guide to Admonition

22 Trimmed Red Silk

31 Rich Red Brocade

38 Philosophies of Admonition

1,652,500 Mora

Since that's a lot of farming, and Crowns of Insight are so rare anyway, we recommend maxing out just one or two of Faruzan's talents. Her burst is the most important, followed by her skill.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.