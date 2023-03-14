The best Genshin Impact Mika build, Artifacts, and F2P options

The best Genshin Impact Mika build gives your party a hybrid healer and attack supporter who, unlike most healers in Genshin Impact, can actually heal the entire party and not just the active character.

Mika’s special niche is buffing the party’s physical attack power, and while that might seem limited to a specific niche, it can help bring out the best in some of your sub-DPS heroes.

Mika needs plenty of Wolfhook berries to level up, so make sure to stock up while you’re out and about in Mondstadt.

What is the best Genshin Impact Mika build?

Mika’s skills only scale with HP, so unlike with Dehya, you don’t have to worry about focusing on more than one stat. Only his burst scales anyway. There’s no way to increase his skill damage or the buff it provides to physical attack, making him fairly straightforward to build.

Best Mika weapon

Only two polearms raise the user’s HP, and one of them is a 5-star weapon: the Staff of Homa. It boosts HP by 20 percent and raises the equipping character’s attack based on their HP, though there are certainly other polearm users who could benefit from this weapon more than Mika.

The 3-star Black Tassel is actually a better choice in terms of HP scaling, since, at level 90, it provides a 46 percent health boost, more than double the Staff of Homa’s buff at refinement level one. The downside is that Black Tassel’s passive skill has few uses. It increases damage dealt against Slimes.

If HP isn’t a big concern, the Favonius Lance is another strong choice, since it helps meet Mika’s high energy needs.

Best Mika Artifacts

Most players are planning to use Noblesse Oblige for Mika’s set. The two-piece effect is pointless, since his burst deals no damage, but the four-piece effect helps augment his support abilities by boosting the party’s attack.

Two-piece effect: Increases elemental burst damage by 20 percent

Four-piece effect: Raises party attack by 20 percent for 12 seconds after the equipping character uses an elemental burst

Tenacity of the Millelith seems like a good choice on the surface, but since its effect only lasts for five seconds, and Mika’s skill only activates while he’s on the field, the attack buff it grants the party is less than you get from Noblesse Oblige.

Ocean-Hued Clam is another alternative if you want Mika as a healer.

Two-piece effect: Increases healing by 15 percent

Four-piece effect: When the equipping character heals a party member, they generate one Sea-Dyed Foam bubble. This bubble absorbs incoming healing, including overflow, up to 30,000 HP and explodes after three seconds, dealing damage based on the amount of HP absorbed

Whatever your choice, focus on HP and Cryo damage for your substats. Energy recharge would also be handy, though if you have an energy battery in your party, Mika can just benefit from them instead.

Best Mika F2P build

Mika’s F2P build is basically just the main build, but with Black Tassel as the weapon of choice. You could try Kitain Cross Spear, the craftable Inazuma polearm, if you wanted to boost Mika’s skill damage and get some extra energy for your trouble. The passive skill buffs elemental skill damage by up to 12 percent and restores more energy for a short while.

Mika’s F2P Artifacts would be the same, with the same substat focus as well.

Is Mika good in Genshin Impact?

Mika is a support character who specializes in boosting physical damage and healing the party. While the physical damage buff won’t help set up elemental reactions or increase the skill or burst damage of someone like Alhaitham, it does give your main DPS something to do while their skills are on cooldown. Shenhe, Eula, and Diluc are a few heavy hitters who would benefit from the physical buff, but it also means you can experiment a bit more freely with characters who have high normal attack multipliers, such as Kuki Shinobu.

Mika’s skill fires an icy crossbow bolt, and if you hold the skill button, it generates three Rimestar shards on impact that explode and deal Cryo damage. The skill activates the Soulwind state, which increases the active character’s attack speed. Mika’s second passive talent adds Detector stacks to the mix. These generate when Mika’s skill or a Rimestar shard hit opponents. Each buffs physical attack by 10 percent, and three can exist at one point.

The attack speed boost is handy for claymore users and other slow characters, such as Yae Miko and Ningguang.

Mika’s burst heals the party based on his HP and then heals a smaller amount that also scales off his HP at intervals. His third passive talent raises the number of Detector stacks you can have by one and creates an instance where if a character with the healing effect and Soulwind lands a critical hit, they gain an extra Detector stack. It’s a bit convoluted, though landing critical hits is something most characters do pretty regularly. Mika’s sixth constellation also raises the active character’s critical hit rate when they’re under his skill effect, so if you happen to unlock all of those

Mika’s heal scaling is about half of Barbara’s and Kokomi’s, and the flat amount that he heals at intervals is also less. It’s still enough to keep your party alive, but if you take a lot of damage or plan on using Ocean-Hued Clam, don’t expect the numbers to match what you get from other healers. Still, Mika’s abilities heal the entire party and not just the active character, which is more than can be said for Kokomi.

Should I pull for Mika?

Mika is a decent second healer and an excellent attack buff for certain characters, though he’s not essential. If you have one or two capable healers already and aren’t bothered by attack speed or physical attack buffs, you could probably skip Mika and not suffer for it.

If you do wind up with him in your party, he can bring a refreshing style change to your setups and, combined with Bennett’s attack buff and the right Artifacts, can help push your damage counts much higher. Mika’s first constellation also makes him a better healer, as it reduces the intervals at which his burst effect heals the party.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.