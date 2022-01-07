Genshin Impact: A Study in Potions event has gone live!

A Study in Potions, the latest event added to Genshin Impact as part of its gargantuan 2.4 update, is live now! This limited-time opportunity has players take on special domain challenges, where they’ll have to take down powerful enemies with either their own characters, or a selection of trail characters specifically tailored for these challenges.

To help them achieve the goal of earning a gold medal in each challenge, players have access to a vast selection of potions. These provide unique bonuses to your party, helping to lessen the power gap between your team and the enemies you’ll face.

As of today, the first set of challenges are open, with two more sets due to release in the coming days. Those looking to take on A Study in Potions will want to do so quickly, as the event is only set to run for the next nine days. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, so be sure to at least give it a go while you can.

The rewards for completing the new event are vast, and include primo gems, upgrade materials and more - meaning there will be something worth working towards regardless of how invested a Genshin Impact player you are.

This event is the latest addition to the 2.4 update, which brought a huge selection of new avenues for adventure and rewards for players to jump into. The largest of which is Enkanomiya, a permanent addition to the game with its own storyline and unique collectables. Later in the month, we’re due more events like Windtrace and the Lantern Rite Festival.

