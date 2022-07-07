Genshin Impact 2.8 - Release date, events, and banner details

Genshin Impact 2.8 is right around the corner! With the sneak peak livestream taking place recently, we have the full list of upcoming 2.8 events, 2.8 banners, and of course the Genshin Impact version 2.8 release date on hand.

So if you’re looking for a full rundown of what to expect from Genshin Impact version 2.8, as well as when you can jump into the new content, we’ve got this quick guide laid out for you!

Genshin Impact version 2.8 release date

Genshin Impact version 2.8 is set to release on July 13, following an extended maintenance period that will take the game offline for several hours. While no official release time has been released yet, previous updates have followed a similar schedule. Assuming it follows precedent, you can expect version 2.8 to release at 11am (UTC+8) - or 3AM GMT / 4AM CEST / 7PM PST July 12 / 10 PM EST July 12.

Genshin Impact version 2.8 banners

The star of the show, and easy to get too!

The main star of the Genshin Impact version 2.8 banners is of course Shikanoin Heizou, a new Anemo catalyst user who uses martial arts to send out powerful air-based attacks at enemies! They are available as a four star pick from all phase one banners in version 2.8, making them a relatively easy get for those who want them!

In terms of what five star returning characters to expect, you can find them below!

Sparkling Steps - Phase 1 - Klee (five star) / Heizou (four star)

- Phase 1 - Klee (five star) / Heizou (four star) Leaves in the Wind - Phase 1 - Kazuha (five star) / Heizou (four star)

- Phase 1 - Kazuha (five star) / Heizou (four star) Tapestry of Golden Flames - Phase 2 - Yoimiya (five star) / unknown

We’ve yet to receive any information regarding weapon banners for version 2.8, but typically speaking, weapons created in mind for characters featured in current character banners tend to pop up alongside their counterparts. As such, you’ll have a chance to pick up something useful for your newfound party!

Genshin Impact version 2.8 events

With the preview event for Genshin Impact version 2.8, we got a lowdown on all the events coming to the title in July.

The primary event is Summertime Odyssey. This event mainly features domain combat trails, which provide a range of rewards including primo gems, mora, and a free Fischl character if you manage to complete them all. There’s also a sailing time trial event tied into Summertime Odyssey, which has you race through a variety of courses for an additional boost of upgrade materials, primo gems, and mora.

Summertime Odyssey is the main draw of the update event-wise.

You’ve also got Reminiscent Regimen - a Coop event where you’ve got to invite in another player for a variety of PvE challenges. Do so, and you and your newfound buddy will earn a range of mora, upgrade materials, and primo gems.

Resonating Visions is a must-complete update. It takes you to a range of new islands in search of special conches which provide small pieces of an overarching story when collected. Get them all, and not only will you uncover the mystery of these islands, you'll earn a new costume for Fischl too!

Evermotion Mechanical Painting is an unique one. It’s all about placing gears in the correct positions to get a mechanism working - essentially a puzzle event! Shouldn’t take too long to complete, and a darn good way to net some additional prizes.

Finally there’s Hidden Strife - linked to a new fancy crimson Dilluc skin. WHile the skin itself is bought from the store, there’s a event linked to Dilluc and the new skin available to all players. As expected, you’ll get mora, upgrade materials, and Primo Gems.

That concludes our version 2.8 piece! If you’re looking for additional info, check out our Genshin Impact beginner’s guide, as well as our Genshin Impact codes page!