Genshin Impact 2.7: Release date, all new characters and events

Genshin Impact version 2.7 - Hidden Dreams in the Depths - will be arriving in only a matter of days. Arriving following a significant setback, it promises to be an important milestone for the game’s narrative, as well as a key moment in the year for playersl booking to grab some new characters, play the exciting new events, and snatch some primo gems while they’re at it.

As such, we’ve written up this short guide that’ll answer when the Genshin Impact version 2.7 is coming out, what to expect from the version 2.7 wish banners, and what events are coming in Genshin Impact version 2.7.

Watch the version 2.7 trailer for a brief overview of everything you can expect.

When is the Genshin Impact 2.7 release date?

It's only a matter of time before we head back down into The Chasm

Genshin Impact Version 2.7 releases May 31. For exact version 2.7 release times, you can refer below for US and EU time zones:

31 May at 5AM PST

31 May at 8AM EST

31 May at 12PM BST

31 May at 1PM CET

The update is set to go live after approximately five hours of maintenance, although these updates usually are available slightly ahead of schedule so it’s worth checking back in with the game during the wait period to see if you can sneak in early.

Version 2.7 is set to last six weeks in total, split into two phases that are each three weeks long, at which point version 2.8 will be going live.

What are the Genshin 2.7 banner characters and weapons?

Yelan should be your Number one priority as soon as you jump into version 2.7

With the launch of Genshin Impact version 2.7, we’re set to get two new characters through their own banners, two returning five stars running alongside them through reruns, and a new five star weapon appearing in the update’s weapon banner. Each phase is set to last around 3 weeks, so you’ll want to hurry and pick up the specific characters you want from this update.

Yelan, the new five star hydro archer, is set to go live in the Discerner of Enigmas Banner during phase one of the update. They’re coming alongside Xiao, a returning five star anemo DPS character, who will be featured in their own rerun banner in phase 1.

In Phase 2, Kuki Shinobu is a four star electro support character that’ll be receiving a massive boost in drop chance in the Oni’s Royale Banner. Who’s the five star of that banner? Well it’s Arataki Itto of course! The five star geo DPS will be taking centre stage in the banner alongside Kuki.

The new weapon in version 2.7 is the Aqua Simulacra. It’s a five star bow that’s sure to go great with Yelan, and is up for grabs across the whole of version 2.7.

What are the Genshin 2.7 events?

There are four events coming in version 2.7, each spread out across the six weeks the update is live!

Realms of Guile and War is a crucial part of the update, as it’s tied directly to the main quest in this update - Perilous Trail. In it, you’ll have to head back to The Chasm to uncover fight whatever is hidden down there to earn upgrade materials, primo gems, a crown of insight, and the Fading Twilight bow which is unique to this update.

This event is practically mandatory for anyone diving into the new update.

A Muddy Bizarre Adventure is also set to go live, and has the player clean up some corrupting muck down in The Chasm. Using a spike that’ll work away at clearing the area and removing buffs from enemies, you’ll have to either protect it in a standard defence mission, escort it in a balloon, or take on a high-score combat challenge!

This PvE event will force you to get your hands dirty if you want to nab those rewards.

The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival is probably the most exciting of all the upcoming updates, as it has you progress through a series of music tracks using a special drum from Arataki Itto himself. Think of it like a smaller, limited version of Rock Band coming to Genshin Impact during the 2.7 update.

Likely one of the standout additions coming to the update. Make some noise!

Once you’ve progressed through this event, you can event create your own music tracks that you can share with other players! Jump on this before it’s gone.

Finally, we’ve got Core of the Apparatus. This has you building robots through three stages, and rewards you with one of a variety of unique robots that can be placed in your serenitea pot once you’re done. One for the housemakers, for sure.

Who doesn't need some automated help around the house?

If you’re looking for further information on the new characters or the update itself, check out our recap of the Genshin Impact version 2.7 livestream.