Genshin Impact 2.7 release time - US, UK, and EU

Genshin Impact version 2.7 is launching tomorrow, bringing with it Yelan, Kuki Shinobu, a new quest and a range of new exciting events for players to find and participate in. You can find out additional details about the update here, but we all know that the release date and times are what is on everyone’s mind as we near launch.

As such, we’ve created this short guide on when Genshin Impact version 2.7 is releasing, as well as the exact time you’ll be able to download and play the update depending on where you are in the world.

Check out the trailer for Yelan, one of the new characters in version 2.7, above!

Genshin Impact 2.7 release time

Don't forget to jump into Kuki's story quest when she also becomes available in version 2.7!

Genshin Impact version 2.7 is releasing on May 30 / May 31 depending on your timezone, and will become playable after a maintenance period of roughly five hours. After the maintenance is over, players will be able to hop in and explore all the new content in the update, Hidden Dreams in the Depths. Below we've broken down the Genshin Impact 2.7 release times by region:

USA West Coast : 8PM PST, May 30

: 8PM PST, May 30 USA East Coast : 11PM EST, May 30

: 11PM EST, May 30 UK : 4AM BST, May 31

: 4AM BST, May 31 Europe : 5AM CEST, May 31

: 5AM CEST, May 31 Australia : 1PM AEST, May 31

: 1PM AEST, May 31 New Zealand: 3PM NZST, May 31

It's also worth noting that you can pre-install the update ahead of time if you're playing on PC or Mobile. On the login screen, Mobile players can tap the settings icon on the bottom left corner of the screen and see an option to pre-install a resource package. If you're on PC, all you have to do is boot up the Genshin Impact launcher and click the pre-installation button next to the launch button. Doing either of these will cut down on that unnecessary wait time before you jump into the action.