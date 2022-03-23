If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Digging time

When is Genshin Impact version 2.6 coming out?

It you're curious when Genshin Impact 2.6 is coming out in the US and UK, we've got the details you need.
Connor Makar
Guide by Connor Makar
Published on

Genshin Impact version 2.6 is nearly here! The update, which is finally bringing The Chasm to the game, alongside a new character and loads of new events is dropping March 30 across all regions. But for those looking to jump in as soon as the update goes live, when genshin impact version 2.6 goes live is critical information they may not have.

If you count yourself as one of these early birds, we’ve the release times for Genshin Impact 2.6 across the US, UK, and EU timezones for you plans can be made ahead of time.

Watch on YouTube

When is Genshin Impact version 2.6 out?

Genshin Impact version 2.6 is set to release March 30 following scheduled maintenance. Since this is a significant update to the game, adding a new zone among other features, the maintenance is set to last five hours, but in the past the update has gone live an hour or two ahead of time. As such, be sure to check in early!

While we’ve not gotten an official release time, these updates have tended to all go out at around the same time.

  • 5PM ET
  • 2PM PT
  • 9PM GMT
  • 10PM CET

That’s all the information you need to dig into the latest Genshin Impact update as soon as it goes live! For more Genshin content, check out our free Genshin codes page to make sure you claim everything up for grabs in March. Alternatively, if you managed to pull Yae Miko in version 2.5 and want them strengthened up ahead of the update, check out our Yae Miko build here!

