When is Genshin Impact version 2.6 coming out?

Genshin Impact version 2.6 is nearly here! The update, which is finally bringing The Chasm to the game, alongside a new character and loads of new events is dropping March 30 across all regions. But for those looking to jump in as soon as the update goes live, when genshin impact version 2.6 goes live is critical information they may not have.

If you count yourself as one of these early birds, we’ve the release times for Genshin Impact 2.6 across the US, UK, and EU timezones for you plans can be made ahead of time.

When is Genshin Impact version 2.6 out?

Genshin Impact version 2.6 is set to release March 30 following scheduled maintenance. Since this is a significant update to the game, adding a new zone among other features, the maintenance is set to last five hours, but in the past the update has gone live an hour or two ahead of time. As such, be sure to check in early!

While we’ve not gotten an official release time, these updates have tended to all go out at around the same time.

5PM ET

2PM PT

9PM GMT

10PM CET

That’s all the information you need to dig into the latest Genshin Impact update as soon as it goes live! For more Genshin content, check out our free Genshin codes page to make sure you claim everything up for grabs in March. Alternatively, if you managed to pull Yae Miko in version 2.5 and want them strengthened up ahead of the update, check out our Yae Miko build here!