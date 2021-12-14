Fortnite Winterfest 2021 start date, rewards, and everything you need to know

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is almost upon us, with new quests, rewards, and more in store.

The Winter Cabin is potentially making a return this year, though with a few differences compared to its last appearance, and a special NPC is driving around the island handing out mystery presents. Here’s what to look forward to.

When is the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 start date?

Winterfest 2021 starts December 16 and runs through December 30. Epic sent Christmas cards to select content creators with the date and a brief overview of what to expect.

“The festivities kick off on December 16 with Sgt Winters barreling around the island in his custom big rig, bringing 14 days of presents, frosty fresh items, special challenges, tons of new Creative experiences, and lots more,” Epic said in the announcement.

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 start time

Epic hasn’t mentioned a specific start time for any region just yet.

What are the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 rewards?

Epic is keeping quiet about most of what we can expect from the event, though dataminers found a few pieces of evidence. Leaker iFireMonkey uncovered details about this year’s Fortnite Winter Cabin that show it’s tied to Creative and acts as a gateway to several event-themed modes. These include:

2 Zone Wars maps

2 Gun Games maps

1 FFA map

1 Prop Hunt map

1 Deathrun map

Other dataminers point to new quest rewards and present items containing unknown rewards, though as yet, there’s still no indication what these might be.

Leakers also found Sgt. Winter’s vehicle, but it seems an NPC will drive that. It’ll also feature as the event’s special loading screen.

Are there new Fortnite Winterfest 2021 skins?

It’s not a Fortnite event without new skins, and Winterfest 2021 will reportedly have several. Similar to the rewards, though, Epic is clamping down on leaks. We’ll update when more information is available.

If you're still getting to grips with the new Fortnite Chapter 3 map, take a tour and complete some of the weekly challenges. The Gears of War collaboration is live and tasks you with hunting down tiny Cog Tags for one of the quests. Stop by Shifty Shafts to grab some stone and the Nutcracker House for a present or three, then mosey over to Sanctuary and grab one of the Devices. Play your cards right, and you might just end the round with a Victory Crown.