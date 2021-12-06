Fortnite Victory Crown - What the Victory Crown does and how to get it

The Fortnite Victory Crown is a new item with a highly desirable set of bonuses attached to it.

Obtaining the crown takes some work, and your rival players can steal it off you if you aren’t careful. Wearing it gives you a significant XP boost, though, so it’s a good idea to play your best game if you want to move through the battle pass fast.

How to get Fortnite’s Victory Crown

Fortnite awards you, or your teammates, the Victory Crown if you meet certain win conditions.

Solo match: End in the top four

Duos match: End as one of the top two teams

Trios: End as part of the top team

Squads: End as part of the top team

You and each team member gets a Victory Crown to start the next battle. It lives in your inventory, and despite being a crown, you can’t actually wear it.

The other way to find it is eliminating someone who already has a crown, then picking it up.

You’ll know you have it because a shiny, golden aura surrounds you, and there’s a crown icon in the lower right corner of the screen.

What is the crown for in Fortnite?

You’ll earn additional XP for kills while wearing the crown, along with more XP for kill streaks. If you win the match with a Victory Crown, you’ll earn the Crowning Achievement emote. It doesn’t do anything particularly special, but if you want to keep up with how many wins you got while wearing the crown, it tracks them for you.

If you’re looking to stay alive in Fortnite while wearing the crown, it might be worth checking out some of the Season’s other new challenges, including dealing with the signal jammers. These are located in an out-of-the-way area where you can pick up plenty of equipment and ready yourself for the battle ahead. If you get tired of battle royale, check out some of the best Deathrun islands fans have made for a change of pace.