Where is the Nutcracker house in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Wondering where the nutcracker house is in Fortnite?

The map has changed in Chapter 3, and the Nutcracker house location is no longer where it once was. There’s not much to do once you find the new one, but it does make for a good hideout in a round’s early phases.

Where is the Nutcracker house in Fortnite?

The Nutcracker house is in the map’s snowy regions, near the Shifty Shafts mine and northwest of Coney Crossroads. It’s nestled among the trees at the lakeside, one among several cabins, but this one stands out. It’s got giant nutcrackers outside the front, along with two nutcracker-themed ATVs parked near the door.

The Crackshot Cabin landmark unlocks once you arrive (the house is also called Crackshot Cabin).

Inside, you’ll find a tree with a golden llama on top and at least one chest to plunder. There’s a fishing rod in the bathroom, because of course there is, and you can bust the wardrobes upstairs to get a few armaments if you didn’t grab something to defend yourself with already.

Otherwise, there’s not much to see here. You can camp out and wait for other players to try and find the Nutcracker house, as there’s usually at least a handful looking for it in each round. The upstairs area makes a good camping spot for snipers.

There’s a boathouse out back if you wanted to do some fishing as well. It, too, is secluded, though it faces out on a wide open plain and leaves you open to being attacked by snipers. Still, this far out, you’re not likely to find too many of those until the storm starts shrinking.

Once you’re finished here, head out to tackle some of the other new Fortnite quests. You’re right by Shifty Shafts, so head over there to harvest some stone and complete another quest. If you’ve got time, make your way out to Sanctuary and grab a Device to finish that quest, then destroy the three signal jammers all around the biggest island.