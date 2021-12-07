How to harvest stone at Shifty Shafts in Fortnite Chapter 3

One of your new daily quests is harvest stone from Shifty Shafts in Fortnite Chapter 3.

It sounds simple at first, but if you’ve been racking up Victory Crowns and not exploring the new Chapter 3 map, you probably haven’t even found the mines yet. The quest gives you a general location, but there are a few things to keep in mind to make the process easier once you get there.

Where is Shifty Shafts in Fortnite Chapter 3

Shifty Shafts is a new location in the snowy biome, west of the Daily Bugle and north of Coney Crossroads. We’ve marked it in the map image below.

It’s the only landmark around and is difficult to miss. Since it is so far north, we recommend dropping as close to Shifty Shafts as possible. The storm closes in quickly around it, and it always covers a large portion of the map the first time it shrinks, making it tough to get away without coming losing a big chunk of your health.

How to harvest stone in Shifty Shafts in Fortnite

Once you arrive, you’re looking for rocky outcrops jutting out into the landscape. They look permanent, but they’re actually harvestable. Grab your harvesting tool, and get to work. It should only take two or three outcrops to fulfill the mission requirements.

It might be a good idea to scout around the mining buildings and shafts themselves first to grab weapons, ammo, and shields. You won’t be the only fighter trying to finish this quest, after all. There's also a wolf or three usually roaming about the place, and the harvesting tool does little damage to them.

If you finish in enough time, try sprinting over to Fortnite's new Sanctuary location to finish the signal jammers quest and pick up one of the Foundation’s devices. You’ll get 50,000 additional XP in the process and be well on your way to unlocking new rewards in the Season 3 Battle Pass, including Spider-Man himself.