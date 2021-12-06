Fortnite signal jammers - All signal jammer locations and how to destroy them

Destroying Fortnite signal jammers is one of the new quests in Chapter 3, and while it’s simple on the surface, you’ll need to move fast.

Aside from other players wanting to complete the same objective, you’ll be racing against the storm to finish your task. It’s worth the trouble, though. Destroying the jammers earns you a sweet reward.

Fortnite signal jammers locations

All three signal jammers are located on one of the small islands on the northeastern part of the map. It’s near the Daily Bugle, but remote enough where you can drop there and deal with the jammers before the island becomes too dangerous.

You’ll want to move fast, though. The storm closes in quickly around this area, and unless you’re lucky enough to have the airbus drop you close, you’ll have a lot of ground to cover and some swimming to do.

The island is small, so finding and dealing with the signal jammers shouldn’t take long. It’s worth mentioning I ran into an issue the first time where the jammers didn’t spawn, though. They were there in the next match, so just keep that in mind if you can’t find them.

How to destroy signal jammers in Fortnite

The jammers resemble small satellites. There’s no point wasting ammo or alerting other players to your location, so grab your harvesting tool, then smash them until they break. Once you’ve finished, you’ll clear the quest and earn a hefty 25,000 XP.

It’s a lot, and you’ll need it if you want the Spider-Man outfit from Fortnite’s new Battle Pass. If you’ve got time before the storm closes in, check out the nearby buildings. You’ll find one of the seven Devices in another Fortnite challenge, along with plenty of equipment, ammo, and handy consumables. There's no telling what new collaborations Epic has in store for the rest of the season, but you can at least start things out on the right foot with the new Naruto skin as well.