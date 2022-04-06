Fortnite receives Assassin's Creed skins with Ezio and Eivor on April 7

Two new characters are sneaking into Fortnite starting April 7. From the Assassin’s Creed series, we’re getting the Italian Stallion Ezio Auditore as well as Eivor Varinsdottir coming to the game in the form of character outfits. In addition, fans of Assassin’s Creed can grab a new pickaxe, spray, emote, glider, and more themed on Ubisoft’s beloved action game.

Those eager to grab Ezio can do so starting April 7, at 8 PM ET / 5PM PT / 1AM April 8 GMT. Buying the Ezio outfit will also grant you the assassin’s blade pickaxe, which only players using the Ezio skin can use.

On the other hand, if you’re in the market for a more contemporary Assassin’s Creed character outfit, the Eivor Varinsdottir will be entering the shop at the same time and date as above. However, while you won’t get hidden blades with Eivor, you will be able to secure the Eivor’s shield back bling and hatchets via the Raven Clan Pickaxe. If you want to take the viking look to the next level, you’ll also be able to grab the Wolf-Kissed Longboat Glider from the shop separately.

One extra special addition with Eivor’s kit is the Viking War Cry emote, which can only be used if you have the Raven Clan pickaxe and / or the shield bling equipped. For those who’ve used eagle vision to glance at their wallet and reckon they can afford splashing out a bit, you can get all this and more in the Tales from the Animus bundle. It’s this bundle that adds some extra sprays and banners to complete the assassin look.

If you’re keen to pick up these skins but have fallen out of love with Fortnite over the years, now’s a nice time to jump back in thanks to the Zero Build mode recently added to the game. In other Fortnite news, Epic Games recently raised $144 million for Ukraine recently - good stuff!