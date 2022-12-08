The first episode of Netflix's Sonic Prime series will premiere five days early in Roblox

Those looking forward to watching the Netflix show Sonic Prime, and catch the first episode early through Roblox.

The first episode of the show will be watchable five days before the Netflix premiere through the Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator.

Sonic Prime Official Trailer - Netflix After School

The 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog show will air through Roblox on Saturday, December 10 at 7am PT, 10am ET, 3pm UK.

the series will consist of 24-episodes aimed at kids, families, and long-time fans. In it, the blue speedster will become entangled in the fate of a “strange new multiverse”.

In the series, a run-in between him and Dr. Eggman results in a "literal universe-shattering event." In an attempt to put his prime reality back together, Sonic will enter the Shatterverse, a universe full of strange worlds and new friends.

This new adventure features a reinvented cast and Sonic "as you’ve never seen him before." With the multiverse resting in his gloved hands, his adventure will be about more than saving the universe from Dr. Eggman and his badnik robots. It's also a race to save friends that he took for granted.

SEGA, WildBrain Studio, and Man of Action Entertainment collaborated on the show, and it’s the first Sonic animated series since the Sonic Boom that ran from 2014 to 2017.

Sonic Prime will air on December 15