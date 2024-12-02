Ice Tycoon codes for December 2024

Ice Tycoon is a Roblox tycoon game that’s all about making (and melting) ice. In this game, you’ll build your ice factory from the ground up by stepping on buttons to purchase over 150 upgrades that help you maximize your ice-making abilities.

Especially at the beginning of the game when you’re mining your ice manually, funds for new upgrades roll in pretty slowly. Luckily, you can use Ice Tycoon codes to stock up on Cash Boosts, which should help you purchase your next big factory component.

Developer Slized Games usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server or straight onto its Roblox page, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Ice Tycoon code right here so you can get right back to the ice-making grind.

Working Ice Tycoon codes

1MVISITS: 2x Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Expired Ice Tycoon codes

Ice Tycoon doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Ice Tycoon?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Ice Tycoon? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Ice Tycoon in Roblox. Click on the Settings button in the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: Slized Games/VG247 Enter your code in the field at the bottom of the menu that pops up and hit "Enter". Image credit: Slized Games/VG247

