Planning on buying your Beetlejuice 2 tickets online? Why not try it through... Roblox?

In a first for the online game platform, Roblox is teaming up with Warner Bros. to let you, uh, buy tickets for Beetlejuice 2.

I would say it's quite a safe bet that the main way you buy your cinema tickets these days is online. It's safer, quicker, and means you can guarantee what seat you want. But have you ever thought to yourself "man, I wish I could make this slightly more inconvenient for myself by buying these tickets through some kind of video game, perhaps an online one where I can experience unique game worlds?" Well boy howdy does Roblox have the solution for you! In collaboration with Warner Bros., Roblox has made one of its definitely-not-games, Beetlejuice Escape the Afterlife, a we-promise-these-aren't-games game where you can hang out with the film's characters to, you guessed it, escape the afterlife.

"As visitors enter Beetlejuice Escape the Afterlife on Roblox, they are immediately transported to The Afterlife Lobby - a spooky world that brings together familiar places from the original Beetlejuice movie with new scenes and experiences from the highly-anticipated sequel," Roblox shared in a statement. "From the lobby, fans can enter one of three immersive worlds, where they need to escape ghouls and rescue beloved characters like Delia and Lydia, and new characters like Astrid. They will visit The Waiting Room, see the Shrinkers (aka Shrunken Head Guy) and his friends, and even explore Adam’s model of Winter River, Connecticut during their rescue journeys."

Also in the Afterlife Lobby, players can "walk up and make a ticket purchase right within the experience to see the movie" and those that do so will get a "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" exclusive avatar item. You do have to be 13 to buy a ticket, but you can still go through the experience even if you're under that age.

Whether this works or not, we'll have to wait and see, but it does show how many big companies are still interested in working out that whole metaverse thing, even if it really is just easier to buy a ticket the normal way.