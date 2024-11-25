Horse Race codes for November 2024

Horse Race is a Roblox racing game that’s all about building up your power. In this game, you’ll train your horse, race against other players, and use your wins to collect new pets, horses, and riders.

You’ll be able to unlock new pets and earn wins pretty easily as you progress, but it’ll still take you a while to unlock some of the rarest pets (and get enough wins to buy those fancy horses). If you’re hoping to be the best of the best right away, you can use Horse Race codes to grab some free potions that’ll boost your wins or luck when opening pet eggs.

Developer 500Miles usually shares these codes straight onto the game’s Roblox page, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Horse Race code right here so you can get back to training your horse.

Working Horse Race codes

RELEASE : 1 Golden Potion

: 1 Golden Potion NEW : 1 Double Win Potion

: 1 Double Win Potion Like3K : 1 Super Luck Potion

: 1 Super Luck Potion Like28K: 1 Rainbow Potion

Expired Horse Race codes

Horse Race doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this list!

How do I redeem codes in Horse Race?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Horse Race? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Horse Race in Roblox. Click the Settings button in the top right corner of your screen. Image credit: 500Miles/VG247 Enter your code into the field at the bottom of the menu that pops up and hit "Claim". Image credit: 500Miles/VG247

