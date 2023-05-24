If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Final Fantasy 16 launch trailer shown at PlayStation Showcase May 2023 is rather busy

It's almost time to head back into the Final Fantasy universe – and if the new trailer is anything to go by, FF16 is going to be one to remember.

Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Features Editor
Published on

Final Fantasy 16 is coming. Soon. The game is less than a month away at the time of writing, and so it stands to reason that the Square Enix marketing machine is in full swing. Today, at the PlayStation Showcase for May 2023, the publisher and developer debuted a new trailer for the game – and you'd have to be made of stone not to get excited on what's on offer.

Watch on YouTube
This is probably the last FF16 trailer we're going to get ahead of launch. Savour it.

It's big, it's bold, it's intense – it's got all the hallmarks of a Final Fantasy trailer from years past. Even if the game does end up deviating from that classic Final Fantasy formula somewhat, it's nice to know that cinematic scope and blockbuster heart remains.

What do you think? Is this a pretty good reveal – one fitting for the first PlayStation Showcase we've seen since late 2021? As an important game in the PS5 roster, I think it scratches a very specific itch.

The trailer certainly lives up to everything we've seen from the game so far – whether that's in the glowing praise our own Alex Donaldson laid down in his Final Fantasy 16 preview that went live yesterday, or in the PS5-specific write-up I did of the game earlier in the year. You can see why the developer has so much belief in the game that it doesn't think the title will even need a Day One patch.

FF16 is going to be a proper Titan of the RPG world.

Final Fantasy 16 will release on June 22, 2023 for PlayStation 5. There is no word on whether the game will come to PC or other consoles in the future (but we know for sure that it won't arrive elsewhere within at least six months).

