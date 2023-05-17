Mark your calendars: PlayStation Showcase takes place on May 24

Sony has announced it will host the next PlayStation Showcase next week on May 24.

The show will kick off at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, and 9pm UK.

2021 PlayStation Showcase

It will run for about an hour and will focus on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development.

We'll get a look at "new creations" from PlayStation Studios, as well as games from third-party partners and indies.

Information on what to expect from the show was not provided. Just tune in and find out the day of, we reckon.

The last PlayStation Showcase was held in 2021, with State of Play Streams making up for the lack of a former in between.

During the last showcase, we were given a look at God of War Ragnarok, an extensive look at Square Enix's PS5 exclusive Forspoken, all-new announcements of Spider-Man 2 and a new Wolverine game, and the return of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.