7

PlayStation showcase announced for next week, will take a "look into the future of PS5"

The show will focus on games releasing this holiday and beyond.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

Sony has announced it will host a PlayStation showcase next week.

The showcase will be held on Thursday, September 9, and it will feature a look into "the future of PS5."

During the 40 minute showcase, you can expect to hear updates from PlayStation Studios and other industry developers regarding games releasing this holiday and beyond. You can expect to hear from developers both large and small.

Sony also said to stick around after the show for more updates from some of the studios featured in the Showcase.

It's possible we will hear more about Horizon Forbidden West which is out in February, and hopefully we'll be given a look at the next God of War game. There's also the next Gran Turismo coming, but beyond that, what Sony has up its sleeve remains to be seen.

One thing not to expect out of the show, though, is information on PlayStation’s next generation of VR, as it won’t be making an appearance this time out.

The PlayStation Showcase will kick off at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, and 9pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube or through Twitch.

