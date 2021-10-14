Far Cry 6 High Supply - How to find the military supply drop

Far Cry 6 High Supply is one among many Treasure Hunts Dani can find across Yara, but the rewards make this one more appealing than most.

You’ll get two Supremo-Bond for finishing the quest, which is vital if you want to infiltrate Esperanza with the best equipment possible. Head to the Lazonia region in eastern Madrugada to get started.

Far Cry 6 High Supply - How to start High Supply

High Supply takes you to a remote location in the Lozania mountains, southeast of Mariposa Margote. There’s an orange case at the foot of the hills with a message telling you where the military drop is. The trouble is actually climbing the hills.

Far Cry 6 High Supply - How to get the military drop

Follow the path until you reach a dead end. There’s a set of two grapple hook points, and you’ll emerge in a tunnel. Don’t try and cross the path. There’s a set of easily-missable climbing points you need to use instead.

Cross over and use your grappling hook to swing to the other side. Keep following the path until you emerge on the cliffside again. You’ll see orange netting covering the cliffs in front of you. Shoot it to cause a rockfall and reveal more climbing handholds.

Make your way to them and across the gap, then climb up to grab the treasure.

You’ll get:

M16 A1 rifle

2 Gunpowder

2 Supremo-Bond

150 EXP

If you're looking to experience all that Far Cry 6 has to offer, check out the Cache Money treasure hunt and Rising Tide hunt as well. The weapons and items they reward you with make some of the higher-difficulty missions, such as Paint the Town, much easier to handle. It helps to have the right Supremo and weapons for the job as well.