Far Cry 6 best Supremo - The best Supremos to use for stealth, support, and offense

The best Far Cry 6 Supremo can make a significant difference in some of Dani’s more difficult missions.

You’ll rely on the game's best weapons more often than a Supremo, but you might as well make a bit of flashy chaos while you're bringing down the government.

Far Cry 6 best Supremo - How to use Supremos

Supremos are Dani’s ultimate weapon and where they store throwable items, such as grenades and baseballs. The available gadget mods stay the same regardless of which Supremo you use, and the real draw is the special moves each one has.

Supremos offer a range of ways to augment your playstyle by filling roles you’d otherwise need special weapons for. Some emit EMP pulses, others give you new ways to escape enemies, and some just make things explode in even more spectacular ways than usual.

You can only use a Supremo’s special move once its meter is fully charged, and defeating enemies makes it charge faster.

Far Cry 6 best Supremo - The best Supremos to use

Far Cry 6 has seven Supremos, five of which unlock for purchase at Juan’s store once you raise your guerilla level high enough.

Exterminador

Perk: Fires barrage of homing missiles

Obtain: Given as part of the story

This is your first Supremo, but it’s strong enough to carry you through the entire game. You can’t aim where the missiles go, but if you’re invading an FND base or generally dealing with any group of enemies, it doesn’t really matter.

Creating chaos and targeting out several soldiers in the process is enough — and enough to partially refill the meter again. Exterminador also targets and takes down helicopters. You’ll run into these in several missions, many of which have no other way to deal with the threat.

Triador

Perk: See enemies through solid objects

Obtain: Complete Triada Blessings Yaran Story quest

You’ll run across this quest early on Isla Santuario, but won’t be able to complete it until you’ve visited each of Yara’s three main regions to collect the Triada treasures there. One of the rewards is a rifle that also lets you shoot through solid objects, making this Supremo the ideal choice for stealth combat.

Volta

Perk: Triggers an EMP pulse that knocks enemies down and disables electronics

Obtain: Reach level three, and purchase from Juan’s store

Volta earns no points for stealth, since the pulse makes a sound. However, disabling alarm systems and cameras makes base raids much easier, and fewer waves of reinforcements keeps them from turning into a grind.

You'll need plenty of uranium if you want to upgrade your Supremo in Far Cry 6. No matter how fancy and deadly you are, some missions require stealth and quick thinking instead of Supremos, including the Rising Tide treasure hunt and Cache Money.