Escape from Tarkov has revealed its new map ahead of today's wipe

Escape from Tarkov is a multiplayer tactical shooter that will often have you on the edge of your seat. It’s realistic, intense, and good fun for the masochistic (and sadistic) gamers among us. There’s nothing quite like literally bleeding out as you rush to an extraction point with your loot, to then lose it all to a camper at the last minute.

Take a look at the Streets of Tarkov map here.

We’ve seen players pretend to be dead as a means of securing more kills and loot, and in my own personal instances, I’ve witnessed friends rearing to go… only to die when they realise they’ve brought the wrong ammo, or didn’t actually load their gun.

Tarkov tests your patience, and with a new sprawling urban map on the way, that won’t be changing anytime soon. The 0.13 patch for the game is currently being installed at the time of writing, and a wipe will accompany it. The star of the show, however, is the highly-awaited Streets of Tarkov map, which will place players in a much more urban environment than ever before.

The map is packed with ruined buildings and vehicles, long open streets, and feels almost post-apocalyptic when it comes to atmosphere. In my personal opinion, it looks like one of Tarkov’s cleanest maps yet, and it’ll be good fun to see how players take on fights across the huge, sprawling map.

This isn’t all that’s arriving in the 0.13 patch, though. There are new Light Armor and Heavy Armor skills to mess around with, a bunch of new weapons and fancy attachments, and plenty of new stimulants to keep your squad going. You can check the full details on the Escape from Tarkov forums.

Additionally, there are a range of bug fixes and tweaks, as is to be expected with the title, which is still in beta testing after five years. Who knows, maybe Tarkov will fully release one day? Either way, there’s no better time to jump in than post-wipe.

Will you be scouring the Streets of Tarkov after this 0.13 patch?