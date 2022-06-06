Escape from Tarkov Arena is a standalone, COD-like take on the hardcore shooter

Escape From Tarkov, the first-person shooter with an emphasis on realistic gameplay, is getting a competitive spin-off called Escape From Tarkov Arena.

Battlestate Games, developer of the title, announced the new title over on its Twitter account, paired with a short teaser trailer. The new title looks to be more of the base game, just with that competitive flair found in other shooters.

"Escape from Tarkov Arena is a standalone game project - a session-based multiplayer first-person shooter for PC with all the known and beloved hardcore game mechanics of EFT," writes Battlestate games on Twitter.

The thread explaining the game goes on to say that you will take part in "gladitorial battles in various arenas in the city of Tarkov," which have apparently been arranged by a group of Arena Masters led by the Host, at least from an in-game lore perspective.

There's set to be both PvP and PvE game modes, though Battlestate didn't explain how either of those modes will manifest. And it seems like there will be some kind of ratings system too, as well as weapon and gear unlocks. Battlestate also notes there will be unique features for those that own the main game, such as being able to play as your main character.

Those that own the Edge of Darkness pack will be able to get Arena for free as DLC, but aside from that you'll have to pay for the spinoff. And it isn't tied to the main game, so if you're not interested in the MMO hardcore shooter, you don't need to own it already.

Closed testing is currently scheduled to take place in autumn this year, which will likely just be for more experienced players. As of yet a release date hasn't been set, but we can probably expect more news following the tests.