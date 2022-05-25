If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
drop, loot, exfil

The Cycle: Frontier brings free-to-play sci-fi Tarkov to Steam and EGS June 8

Steam's most-wishlisted free-to-play game arrives very soon.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

The time is finally upon us. Yager's The Cycle: Frontier, the promising sci-fi take on Escape from Tarkov, has a release date. After two major closed beta tests, the developer finally revealed that PC players on Steam, and the Epic Games Store will be able to drop in on June 8.

This is when the pre-season begins, effectively a soft launch for the highly-anticipated shooter. The first season will kick off in earnest two weeks later: on June 22, bringing with it the first battle pass.

Despite a lack of blowout ads and sponsored streams, the game has found success organically on Twitch, as well as Steam. At the time of this writing, Frontier is Steam's most-wishlisted free-to-play game. Both beta tests were limited, but they still managed to grab over 900,000 players.

The Cycle: Frontier is a PvEvP shooter in the emerging genre of extraction royale. Unlike traditional battle royale, the stakes are significantly higher, as players must extract from the match alive or risk losing their acquired loot. Outside of the shooting and looting, players can invest their earned riches on passive upgrades, and a wide range of craftable weapons and tools.

Frontier aims to be a lighter, less punishing take on that formula. It offers true matchmaking, for one, designed to get players with a similar rate of successful extractions together. It also has a more simplified ammo and armour system, a clear map that shows points of interest and extraction zones, and more besides.

Frontier is an evolution of The Cycle, one of the pioneers of the PvEvP genre. Though the original game did find some success, it ultimately wasn't enough to keep Yager going. The studio ended up killing it in favour of Frontier, and it's so far looking like that was the right call.

If you're intrigued, you'll be able to download the game in two weeks on Steam and the EGS - and you can wishlist it today.

Tagged With

About the Author

Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch