Tarkov-like The Cycle: Frontier kicks off next closed beta in March

The Cycle: Frontier is the new game from Yager. Frontier is a spin-off of the studio's PvEvP game The Cycle, and it takes things into a very Escape from Tarkov-like direction. If that sounds intriguing, you'll have a chance to play it soon.

Yager announced today that The Cycle: Frontier is hosting its second closed beta test soon. The game's first public test took place towards the end of last year. This one will be live March 10-28 on PC. Signing up is easy; just click the button on the game's page on Steam or in this link on the Epic Games Store.

Frontier takes on the existing The Cycle formula and upgrades it with persistent elements that borrow a lot from the popular and extremely punishing Escape from Tarkov. Players get dropped into a map and are tasked with tackling various objectives, avoiding/hunting AI enemies, and fending off against other players doing the same thing. The goal is to extract alive with the most resources, which can later be used for upgrades and other out-of-match enhancements.

The same faction system from the main game also returns, so you'll be spending a lot of time grinding faction rep to earn their unique weapons and tools. The game can be played solo, or with friends in a squad, similar to other extraction royale games.

Frontier's first closed beta test was fairly popular on Steam, and had a sizeable audience on Twitch. If you're a returning player, you'll notice the improved enemy AI, new faction campaigns, more in-match quests, new monsters, and various tweaks to combat balance and map design. If you're intrigued by Tarkov's premise but its unforgiving nature turns you off, this may just be what you're looking for. This test also features a new tutorial to show you the ropes.

The full game will be free-to-play. It is currently in development for PC, though it does not yet have a release date.