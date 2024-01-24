Shroud Wood is a special resource in Enshrouded, needed to craft some of the better items in the game. It's actually available from very early on, too, although it's easy to miss your opportunity to gather some to begin with.

Collecting Shroud Wood requires a little bit of preparation, so in this guide, we'll walk you through exactly how to get Shroud Wood in Enshrouded.

How to get Shroud Wood in Enshrouded

The good news is that you don't have to find a specific kind of tree to get Shroud Wood: any tree will yield this resource under the right conditions. The bad news is what those conditions are: namely, that Shroud Wood only drops from trees inside the Shroud, a.k.a. the extra-dangerous areas of the map where you can only safely remain for short periods of time. There's a big patch of Shroud not too far north from where you first spawn, but you'll need to do a bit of preparation before you charge on in there.

Before you begin your expedition to collect Shroud Wood, you'll need an axe. To make one, you'll need a workbench, four twigs, a stone, and a piece of string. It's also a very, very good idea to have a weapon on hand.

Thus equipped, you can head into the Shroud and begin searching for trees. This isn't too difficult, since any tree inside the Shroud will yield plenty of Shroud Wood; but does usually require you to step off of the path, which can be dangerous inside the Shroud. You'll want to keep that weapon on your hotbar in addition to your axe, since you'll almost certainly be fighting a monster or two on your way to chop down trees; and try to keep an eye out for memorable landmarks, since the greatest threat inside Shroud areas is getting turned around and being unable to get back to safety before your five-minute timer runs out and you start taking damage.

