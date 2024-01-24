Animal Fur is a useful crafting resource in Enshrouded: it's used variously in clothing/armour, domestic objects that increase your base's comfort values, and even the highly desirable glider. In this guide, we'll go over the best sources of animal fur in Enshrouded's early game.

How to get animal fur in Enshrouded

I'll admit that on the surface this one's a bit of a no-brainer: animal fur in Enshrouded comes from animals. Duh. But nevertheless, there are a few different ways to approach farming animal fur in the quantities you need.

You'll encounter two broad categories of animal in Enshrouded: hostile creatures like wolves, and non-hostile creatures like sheep and rabbits. They all drop the same resources upon being slain, including animal fur, as well as meat you can cook and eat to gain some useful buffs, and bones you can use in various crafting projects.

Sheep and rabbits might seem like easier options to kill, and indeed you'll find plenty of them hanging around the woodland near the spawn area where you begin the game. However, they are quite quick and inclined to run away from you if you start chasing them down with a basic weapon (and also just sort of sweet and cute, really).

Wolves, on the other hand, are still fairly common to encounter and what's more will actually run towards you rather than away — and of course, they'll try to attack you, so you can put aside any moral considerations you might have towards butchering them for resources. They're not all that strong, with three or four hits with a basic weapon usually enough to take one down, so in fact they're probably the easiest source of animal resources like fur in the early game.

However, the best advice I can offer to really farm animal fur and other resources is to watch wolves from a distance. They'll often attack nearby sheep and rabbits, which tend to travel in groups so you can stand back and watch the slaughter, then sweep in and kill the wolf, and loot all of the bodies for maximum gain at minimum effort. (And indeed, keep your eyes peeled as you traverse the map, since you'll sometimes get lucky and find a sheep or a rabbit that clearly had an unhappy encounter with a wolf before you got there.)

For more advice on surviving and thriving in Enshrouded's early game, see our page on how to heal in Enshrouded.