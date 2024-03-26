Keen Games has released the first major content update for its action RPG, Enshrouded.

The Hollow Halls content update includes new, larger dungeons with a new enemy faction and new legendary rewards, a mysterious crafting station with new recipes, and new quests.

Enshrouded - Hollow Halls Update Here's highlights for Enshrouded's first major update, Hollow Halls.

It also comes with additions for builders, crafters, and growers as well as many improvements to performance, UI, and quality-of-life, all influenced by players using Enshrouded’s Feature Upvote tool. You will pleased to know that the 60hz issue has been solved, support for Nvidia Reflex has been added, and you now have the option to switch off micro spiders.

More updates are planned for the content revealed in the Early Access roadmap, which you can see below, all leading up to Enshrouded’s 1.0 launch in 2025.

Because the encounters in Hollow Halls will “test your mettle,” Keen Games advises you to prepare well and bring your best food items, as well as campfires to rest during your exploration. It is possible to run these solo, but expect it to be a very challenging experience. The studio recommends instead that you bring some friends along for the adventure.

Released into Early Access on January 24, Enshrouded mixes survival, crafting, voxel-based building, and 16-player multiplayer, and is extremely popular on Steam with close to 40,000 Very Positive reviews.

Watch the new Hollow Halls trailer above for your first look at the changes and check out the full list over on Steam.