How to get string in Enshrouded

String is one of the most useful resources to have in Enshrouded, and you'll need a lot of it from the earliest parts of the game. However, unlike twigs and stone, string can't be simply picked up off of the forest floor. Therefore, in all likelihood, string is the first basic crafting project you'll undertake in the game. On this page, we'll walk you through how to get started crafting string in Enshrouded.

How to craft string in Enshrouded

The crafting recipe for string, along with some other basic essentials, will unlock once you've claimed a spot for your first home base. You don't need a workbench to craft string; instead, you can construct it directly within the game menu's crafting tab (press "V" to go straight there).

You'll need 3 pieces of Plant Fiber to craft a single piece of string. Fortunately, Plant Fiber is ubiquitous in the world of Enshrouded. You can easily harvest it off of any shrub or bush you see without the aid of any special tools. You might even get some Purple Fruit for your troubles as well, which are the most useful healing items in the early game!

String is used in all sorts of recipes, including early-game weapons and armour sets, so you want to get yourself set up with a pocket full of string as soon as possible! Luckily, it's not too difficult to stock up and stay stocked up, thanks to the number of shrubs and bushes near the starting area.

String isn't much by itself, but it's used in lots of recipes that are essential to your success in Enshrouded's early game. See our pages on how to craft a glider in Enshrouded and how to make a bed in Enshrouded for just a couple of ideas for putting this resource to good use.