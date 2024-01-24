How to make a bed in Enshrouded

Sleep isn't strictly necessary for your survival in Enshrouded, but there are still a couple of good reasons why you might want to craft yourself a bed sooner rather than later. For one thing, you can only speed up in-game time by sleeping, so if you find yourself in a position where you can't do much of anything until the time of day has changed, a bed is a very useful thing to have around.

Placing a bed in your home base also strengthens your Comfort condition when at home. The more comfortable your character is, the quicker you regain buffs like Rested, and furthermore the effects of Rested last longer the more comfortable your base is. Here's how to craft your first bed in Enshrouded.

How to craft a bed in Enshrouded

You unlock your first bed recipe, the Crude Mattress, along with several other domestic essentials, after crafting your first building blocks at the workbench in your base camp.

To craft a Crude Mattress, you'll need the following resources:

Workbench

Plant Fibre x4

String x1

Torn Cloth x4

Plant Fibre is simple enough to forage, while string can be crafted from inside your crafting menu without the need to return to a workbench. For instructions on how to get torn cloth, see our guide here.

The Crude Mattress doesn't sound like much, but it actually looks pretty cosy, especially when compared to the hard ground your character's been resting on up until now. When placed from your inventory into your base camp, the Crude Mattress adds +1 to your base's comfort rating. Place the bed indoors in a structure with a fireplace and a door, you can maximise your Rested buff rate of gain by being Sheltered, Warm, and Comfortable all at the same time.

You can also sleep on camp beds you find in abandoned settlements, which will serve to pass the time, although it won't offer all the conditions and buff benefits of sleeping in your own base. You're also far more vulnerable to being attacked when you rest in these places, so think carefully before you settle in for a nap in a mysteriously unpopulated shelter. Things clearly didn't work out so well for the original occupants, after all.

For more advice on surviving and thriving in Enshrouded's early game, see our page on how to heal in Enshrouded.