Enshrouded's world is big and full of hazards, so effective exploration is key to progression. There are a couple of tools to help you out in this endeavour, one of which is the glider — which, in the best-case scenario, can be used to soar right over Shroud-blighted areas of the map, allowing you to bypass them if you don't feel like charging right through them.

Happily, it's possible to craft a glider fairly early on in Enshrouded, but it's not necessarily obvious how close to hand some of those all-important resources are from the very start of the game. In this guide, we'll explain how to quickly make yourself a glider in Enshrouded.

How to craft a glider in Enshrouded

The following resources are needed to craft a glider in Enshrouded:

Workbench

8x Shroud Wood

2x Animal Fur

2x String

2x Shroud Spores

You'll be prompted to craft a workbench early on, after which point you'll have access to some more involved recipes than the simple ones you're able to craft manually, including the glider.

String can be crafted manually using 3 pieces of plant fibre.

Animal Fur can be collected by chasing and killing any of the animals you encounter. Wolves are a particularly good source of Animal Fur and, furthermore, will attack your character on sight, so have a weapon handy to defend yourselves and harvest their fur at the same time. Wolves will also often attack and kill non-hostile mobs like sheep, which you can then loot for even more resources once you've finished dealing with the wolf.

Shroud Spores and Shroud Wood are both found exclusively in Enshrouded areas of the map, as the name suggests. Shroud Spores are dropped by defeated zombie-like enemies you encounter in the Shroud (and which sometimes venture further at night).

Shroud Wood can be harvested from any tree in the Enshrouded areas and you only need a normal axe. However, in order to find trees in these areas you have to venture off the main paths, where it becomes very easy to get turned around, and where you're also more likely to be attacked by monsters.

For more advice on surviving and thriving in Enshrouded's early game, see our guide to building a base in Enshrouded.