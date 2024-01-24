Metal scraps are a fairly basic crafting material in Enshrouded, and you'll need some from early on in the game if you want to make some important items like weapons and armour. But unlike some crafting resources we could name (wood springs to mind), metal scraps don't grow on trees.

Eventually, once your home base is a burgeoning little village, you'll have the opportunity to work with ore to generate metal for crafting. But that's a far-off dream when you first play the game, so for now, we're going to explain to you how to get metal scraps in Enshrouded.

How to get Metal Scraps in Enshrouded

As the name suggests, metal scraps are offcuts of metal you find in the world and can use to craft some basic recipes before you move on to the higher-end stuff. As with torn cloth, there's a bit of upcycling going on here, so at least it's nice and eco-friendly.

The most reliable source of metal scraps is to loot them from the bodies of enemies who were wearing armour when they died. These enemies are usually found around abandoned villages or other large structures, and you needn't feel too bad about killing them, because these aggressive zombie-like monsters clearly aren't human any more, and furthermore will attack you on sight, so it's really just self-defence.

You also have a chance to loot metal scraps from armoured bodies you find already deceased, of which there are a few to be found within the Shroud regions. Furthermore, when exploring abandoned camps and settlements, it's always advisable to loot objects and chests when you see the prompt, since metal scraps are one of the possible drops there too, although you can't rely on this source.

