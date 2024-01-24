Your playable character arrives in the world of Enshrouded with very little in the way of protection, wearing only a pair of trousers that are barely better than nothing at all. (Characters with feminine body types will also have a sort of sports bra on, but this doesn't even count as an equipped item and is therefore, presumably, grafted on.)

Anything is better than running around in rags, not least because equipping some proper clothing or armour will offer you significantly more protection from the ever-present threats of a magically blighted world. Here's how to get your first few sets of armour in Enshrouded.

How to get armour in Enshrouded

Most armour in Enshrouded needs to be crafted, with the most basic set of armour crafting recipes unlocking when you build your first workbench. You'll only be able to craft rags at this early stage, but they still offer a fairly decent resistance to both physical and magical damage, and you won't have to suffer the sight of your poor character running around barefoot anymore.

The opportunity to craft better armour sets unlock as you progress through the game. Recruiting an NPC Blacksmith to your settlement is an early-game objective, and you'll gain access to a slightly better leather armour set just for summoning him, while setting him up with his own forge via base building finally nets you access to the really good metal armour sets.

You can also sometimes loot armour pieces from defeated enemies who were wearing armour when you fought them, or from corpses you find lying around. This isn't a particularly reliable way to increase your overall defensive assets in the game, but it can be useful to plug some gaps in your equipment early on: you're reasonably likely to turn up a helmet, for example, before you get either crafting recipes or resources to make one for yourself.

How to equip armour in Enshrouded

Aside from the ragged trousers you begin the game wearing, which really do offer nothing but basic decency, armour items in Enshrouded offer resistance to physical and/or magical damage. Your current resistances can be viewed as simple numbers on your character sheet.

Press 'N' on the keyboard to open up your character sheet, which is where you can manage your equipped items of clothing/armour and other wearable accessories, as well as shields and certain weapons.

There are multiple armour slots for the head, torso, legs, and feet, and you'll need to craft each piece individually; but on the plus side, you don't need a full set of armour to equip the pieces you have.

For a couple of key resources needed to caft some decent early game armour, be sure to check out our guides on how to find metal scraps in Enshrouded and how to get animal fur in Enshrouded.