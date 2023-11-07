Enshrouded, the most-played Steam Next Fest demo, enters Early Access in January

Keen Games has announced Enshrouded will go into Early Access on Steam early next year.

The survival ARPG co-op game was first revealed in May and was the most played demo, most wishlisted, and had the most daily active users after Steam Next Fest concluded.

Enshrouded Early Access release date trailer.

Enshrouded is Keen Games' first self-published title, following their previous release, Portal Knights, a game that features survival, combat, and voxel-based building.

Utilizing Portal Knights as the spiritual foundation of Enshrouded, Keen Games took inspiration from survival titles such as Valheim but with a more "relaxed" approach to the survival bits. The game also contains elements inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Minecraft, with the goal to create a more "welcoming" entry into the survival genre.

The game features plenty of freedom and flexibility, with plenty of options for building and terraforming, survival and exploration, and loads of fun to be had with other players.

Enshrouded will go into Early Access on Steam on January 24, 2024, with full launch and console releases planned for the future.

Be sure to wishlist it on Steam now.