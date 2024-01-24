Is it even a survival/crafting game if you don't need lots and lots of wood and stone before you can get anywhere? Well, in Enshrouded, the good news is that you can pick up small rocks and twigs off the forest floor pretty much immediately. However, in order to really start building the things you need, you'll require some sturdier wooden logs, and while they might literally grow on trees, they won't just obligingly fall off them at your convenience. So on this page, we'll tell you everything you need to know to start harvesting wooden logs in Enshrouded.

How to get wooden logs in Enshrouded

In order to get wooden logs in Enshrouded, you first need to craft an axe. You unlock this crafting recipe after claiming a spot for your home base.

Happily, the axe doesn't require a workbench to construct (and indeed, you actually need an axe in order to get the resources to build your first workbench). You can craft an axe directly from the crafting menu (press "V") with the following resources:

4x twigs

1x stone

1x string

Twigs and stone can be picked up off the forest floor, while string is crafted using 3 pieces of plant fibre, which you can harvest from shrubs.

Once you have an axe in your possession, you can use it to chop wood from any of the trees around you. You can also go into Enshrouded areas and chop the trees you find there to get the special Shroud Wood you'll need for certain recipes — but be careful out there!

It's worth noting that wooden logs and Shroud Wood are two different resources, so if you came here looking for advice on gathering the latter, see our page on how to get Shroud Wood in Enshrouded instead. For more advice on surviving and thriving in Enshrouded's early game, see our guide to building a base in Enshrouded.