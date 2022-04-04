Elden Ring update buffs Radahn to make him swole again

Elden Ring has received a small update that buffs General Radahn back to his overwhelming, horse-crushing state.

Released today (April 4), a new patch for the game has dropped that has buffed the nerf applied to Radahn in last month's patch for the game. This patch, version 1.03.02, only provides the single update, which apparently was just a bug. "Fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss "Starscourge Radahn" in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced," reads the single change in the patch notes.

Some players were upset by the change because they wanted others to feel the same pain that it took to beat Radahn, while others boasted that they had managed to take down the fearsome boss pre-patch. But it seems like taking away Radahn's strength was just an accident, given it was referred to as a "bug" in the patch notes.

Last month's patch did bring about a number of significant changes though. For one, NPC markers were introduced, meaning players don't have to worry about remembering where each and every merchant and quest giver lives. It made The Lands Between a bit overwhelming, and they still are - so it's a good thing we've got some Elden Ring guides to get you on your feet.

The update also added in a plethora of new quest phases, for characters like Nepheli Loux, whose story you can now actually finish, Diallos, Kenneth Haight, and Gatekeeper Gostoc.

Tragically, however, the boss fight favourite Spirit Ashes summon Mimic Tear did suffer from a pretty bad nerf, which obviously upset a number of players.

For now though, updates are quiet on the Elden Ring front. Though interestingly, fantasy author Brandon Sanderson has apparently been approached by publisher Bandai Namco regarding a future collaboration.

Now that Radahn is back to his former self though, you might need some help beating him.