Elden Ring update adds NPC map markers, nerfs your favourite summon

A new Elden Ring patch has introduced some fairly big changes to the game, but it's the humble map marker that might be the be biggest addition.
A new Elden Ring patch – bringing the game up to version 1.03, which is available to download and install right now – has introduced a suite of changes to the game that are liable to change your experience quite a bit.

One of the headline changes in the patch is the introduction of NPC markers, which you can see on the game's minimal (and fairly unhelpful) map. Previously, it was easy to lose track of the various quests you'd be on in the world – even leading us to create a series of Elden Ring guides to help you out. Per the new patch, though, it should be a little less confusing for players eager to chase down NPCs and continue on with their various storylines.

Excitingly, the update has also added a new character to the game, named Jar-Bair. Will this lead towards some sort of Elden Ring DLC? It remains to be seen. Given that FromSoft wants to spin the game out into more projects, it'd make sense for the developer to start sowing the seeds of new content now, right?

The update also adds new quest phases for Diallos, Nepheli Loux, Kenneth Haight, and Gatekeeper Gostoc. Completionists, take note.

A few Sorceries have been buffed, which is an interesting choice given that some players already thought they were over-powered. You'll find various magicks now cost less FP and do more damge. Time to give that magic build a run, huh?

If you've been relying on summons to help you in boss battles, you'll be practically devastated to learn that FromSoft has applied a fix to a handy little bug. Per the patch notes, the studio has "fixed a bug that prevented summoned NPCs from taking damage in some boss battles". Also, FromSoft notes that it has "decreased the damage of spirit summoned when using the item Mimic Tear Ash" and "changed the spirit’s behavior pattern". RIP to a real one.

Other than that, once you've installed the new patch, you can expect to encounter fewer bugs and glitches. Most notably, scaling has been fixed on some bugged weapons – meaning that they should work properly with your attributes, now.

