With 12 million copies sold, From Software is now eying up more Elden Ring projects

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer From Software have announced that Elden Ring – the latest IP from the esteemed developer – has sold 12 million copies worldwide between PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Given that the game only launched back on February 25, that makes it one of the quickest-selling games in the developer's catalogue to date (Dark Souls 3, for example, has still only sold 10 million copies at the last official count).

As you'd expect from the a game that performs that well right out of the gate, both the publisher and developer are keen to ride this momentum and extract what they can from the game's popularity. In a press release published by From Software, we learn that the studio plans to expand on Elden Ring as an IP and produce more work related to the game "in hopes of expanding beyond the realm of games".

President & CEO of Bandai Namco, Yasuo Miyakawa, adds: "Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide. In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life."

That's a curious comment – what could that 'everyday life' comment mean? Elden Ring branded cereal? Cell phones? Vitamin supplements? Who knows.

But it is clear that both the game's publisher and developer are keen to keep Elden Ring at the forefront of pulic conciousness for a while yet. Given that Elden Ring debuted as both the best-selling game of February 2022 as well as 2022 year-to-date, more content related to the hardcore action-RPG was always going to be inevitable.

But what will it look like? Are we going to get Elden Ring DLC? More bosses? More levels? The future is wide open for FromSoft and Bandai Namco... we just hope comments like 'beyond games' and 'everyday life' don't mean that we're going to get a poorly-realised, live action Netflix special where the Tarnished is played by Tom Holland, or something.