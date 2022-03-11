The NPD has released its February 2022 report covering video game hardware, software, and accessory sales in the US.

According to the NPD, February 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content, and accessories fell 6% year-over-year (yoy) to $4.4 billion. Declines were experienced across the board, but hardware showed the largest yoy decline. Year-to-date spending reached $9.1 billion, a 4% decrease when compared to the same period in 2021.

Hardware dollar sales fell 27% yoy to $295 million with year-to-date dollar sales declining 5% yoy to $685 million. The decline can be attributed to continued supply constraints.

For February 2022, Switch was the best-selling console in both units and dollars. Xbox Series X/S ranked second in both units and dollars. Year-to-date, PlayStation 5 leads in dollar sales.

In software, Elden Ring debuted as both the best-selling game of February 2022 as well as 2022 year-to-date. Launch month sales of Elden Ring were the second-highest for any tracked title released in the past 12 months, trailing only Call of Duty: Vanguard. In its second week of availability, Elden Ring is the fifth best-selling game for the 12-month period ending February 28, 2022. Elden Ring ranked first on Steam and Xbox platforms in February, while placing second on PlayStation.

PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West was the second best-selling game for the month and was the best-selling game on PlayStation platforms. Dollar sales of the PS5 version set a new launch month record for the console.

Total War: Warhammer 3 debuted as the fifth best-selling game of the month, while also ranking second on Steam.

Best-selling games per platform can be found below.

For the month, US mobile game spending was down yoy by 2.5%. The top 10 titles for the February were Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, Coin Master, Genshin Impact, Pokemon GO, Garena Free Fire, Evony: The King's Return, Clash of Clans, Homescapes, and Royal Match.

Sales of accessories declined by 7% yoy to $180 million. Year-to-date, accessory sales have declined 11% to $365 million. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller was the best-selling accessory for both February as well as year-to-date.