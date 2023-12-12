If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Elden Ring's latest must-have mod makes its bosses behave like Doctor Who's terrifying Weeping Angels

Never before has maintaining intimate eye contact with Radahn been so important.

The Tarnished standing in from of a boss statue in Elden Ring.
Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware/Dasaav
Mark Warren avatar
News by Mark Warren Senior Staff Writer
If you didn’t think the experience of battling Elden Ring’s bosses was quite harrowing enough, a new mod gives it a horror-style makeover by ensuring that they’ll only move when you aren’t looking at them.

Yup, you’ve already had nightmares about Malenia and now you can have some new ones that involve her being very chill and then suddenly unleashing a lethal waterfowl dance as soon as your back is turned. The modder you’ve got to thank/blame is Dasaav, whom you might be familiar with thanks to their previous project that made it possible to play Elden Ring from a first person perspective.

Their latest work, ‘Sinister Statues’, revolves around an equally game-changing concept. Every enemy in The Lands Between - from normal foes, to bosses, and even wildlife - has been turned into an immobile statue, but will begin to attack or behave as normal the second you take your eyes off them.

“Enemies inside your field of view do not move,” the modder explains. “Entering combat or being sighted by an enemy will make your character start blinking at regular intervals. You can press and hold the interact key - the one that brings up the item pouch - to stop blinking temporarily, or release it early to blink early and reset the timer.”

So yeah, think something like Doctor Who’s infamous Weeping Angels, which I’m reliably informed were terrifying in their first couple of outings, but became a laughing stock by the time it turned out one of them was the Statue of Liberty.

You can get a good look at the kind of thing you’ll be in for with the mod via the handy showcase video below, which really hammers home how interesting the flow of things gets when you can be perfectly safe one minute and open your eyes to see the famous ‘You Died’ splash the next.

Currently, Dasaav says their creation “should work together with most other [Elden Ring] mods”, including the likes of Kirnifr’s ‘Elden Ring Ring Reforged’ and Thefifthmatt’s randomisers. Multiplayer mods are currently the main exception to this rule, but the modder says they’ll consider adding integration for LukeYui’s ‘Seamless Co-op’ to it down the line “if there’s sufficient interest”.

If this mod has you considering a fresh playthrough of FromSoft’s sprawling epic, make sure to check out our recently updated best gear and boss fight strategy guides to help refresh your boss-slaying skills.

Elden Ring

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

