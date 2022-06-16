Elden Ring too easy? Try being a masochist by turning every enemy into Malenia

As anyone who's got even a passing interest in Elden Ring knows by now, Malenia – the Goddess of Rot – is one of the game's most intense challenges. The Blade of Miquella, an optional end-game fight, has become something of a legend amongst hardcore action game fans, and being able to beat her nets some decent in-game rewards (as well as some lovely bragging rights).

You'll know, if you've beaten her properly, that Malenia stands guard in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, one of the last legacy dungeons in Elden Ring. But a new mod lets you free her from her sentry duty there, and instead pastes her over every single enemy in the game. Yes, you read that right; every single one.

Via YouTuber Bushy , and an enemy randomiser that lets you make every enemy in the game this secret, end-game boss, we've seen what hell looks like (thanks, PCGamesN ).

All the regular enemies in the game, all the bosses, and all the wildlife become the flame-haired diety. It's horrible. And what's worse – it means there are points in the run where you can face off against upwards of five of the weakness-free megabosses at once. Yikes.

Take a look at the video below to see Bushy take on this seemingly insurmountable challenge in real-time, and give a little more context about what this challenge entails (and how you may be able to overcome it).

