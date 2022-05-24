Elden Ring seamless four-player co-op mod goes into public beta this week

A mod that allows up to four players to engage in co-op fun in Elden Ring will enter public beta later this week.

While Elden Ring already supports three-player co-op to a point, this mod allows each player to stick around with others for as long as they like.

Because the mod uses a separate launcher that runs the game without launching Easy Anti-Cheat, you don't have to worry about getting banned because it doesn't connect to the matchmaking servers. This means that it doesn't use FromSoftware's online services and therefore you can't get banned for using it.

The way it works is there will be one host and up to three others who can be invited. Progress is shared between players, but it only applies to actions while in a player's world. So, for example, if you start a fresh character and join a player to kill an end-game boss, only that boss will be dead in your world. You will not inherit all of the other player's progress they had before you joined.

With items, these will be unique to every player, so say a boss drops a talisman pouch, everyone will get it. This applies to all enemy drops and items found while roaming throughout the world.

There are no invasions, but you can PvP with members of your party using an item to toggle friendly fire mode.

With bonfires, if one player sits at a site of grace, a reset will occur for every player. If a player is fighting a non-open world boss at this time, they will be placed back outside the fog wall and the fight will be reset.

If you have other mods installed, they will still work, but they will only be visible to other players if they have the same mod installed.

The link to the mod, created by YouTuber LukeYui, will go live on Friday, May 27, so keep an eye out for an update here You will be able to grab it from Nexus Mods.