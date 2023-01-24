Elden Ring Reforged mod's latest update might just be what you need to play the masterpiece again

Elden Ring is almost one year old. It overtook the zeitgeist when it came out, and the depth of content found within its open world kept most of us entertained until the end of 2022.

Anyone interested in playing it probably already has, but those of us who have seen practically everything it has to offer are still on the hunt for a major addition to bring us back. Well, what we're looking for may have just arrived.

A very quick preview of some of what you'll find in Reforged.

No, it's not some some rumoured/hoped-for Elden Ring DLC, or any sort of official new content. It is, however, one of the more exciting creations to come out of the community. The Elden Ring Reforged mod just released its latest version: v0.5.0.

Reforged is the largest overhaul of its kind to come to Elden Ring. Earlier FromSoft games received many similar works from the modding community, which has kept them fresh and interesting that many years later.

Considering the sheer size and scale of Elden Ring, and the fact there's next to zero developer documentation for how game systems work, it's understandably much harder for overhaul mods like that to exist.

Except that's what modder Kirnifr, with support from Ivy, managed to create. Elden Ring Reforged is more focused on the nuances of combat, levelling, crafting, and exploration - rather than outright flashy new content for the game.

Can it make this fight better?

When you download Reforged, which you'll find on Nexus Mods, you'll effectively be playing a different version of Elden Ring. In gameplay terms, you can look forward to Sekiro-inspired deflects, and the new Fortunes class system that gives you access to so many of the abilities you may have ignored (or never come across) during your normal playthrough.

This extends to Torrent (who's now 50% faster!), as well as enemy AI, new difficulty options at Sites of Grace, and updated cameras for boss fights.

Reforged also brings a host of balance tweaks to combat, spells, enemy behaviour/hitboxes, and much more. It's essentially like a different take on many, many of FromSoftware's design decisions that you'll only feel when you play.

If any of that sounds interesting, click the link above and grab the mod. You may also want to hang around the Reforged Discord server if you're looking for help.