How to get the Great Jar’s Arsenal in Elden Ring

The best items in Elden Ring are almost always locked behind some sort of excruciating challenge in my opinion. That might feel a slight bit sadistic, but an item or weapon you’ve had to fight tooth and nail for always feels a lot better to use in the end.

One of these items is the Great Jar’s Arsenal, which is an excellent Talisman, but you’ll have to fight for it.

Locked behind the Great Jar’s quest, which tasks you with fighting three tough summons based on other player character’s builds, the Great Jar’s Arsenal can be a pain to get your hands on. To give you a helping hand with it, however, here’s where to get the Great Jar’s Arsenal in Elden Ring.

Where to get the Great Jar’s Arsenal in Elden Ring

The Great Jar’s Arsenal is a reward for completing the Great Jar’s quest in Caelid, which is quite the feat in Elden Ring.

Here's where the Great Jar is from the Deep Siofra Well. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

You’ll find the Great Jar sitting with his arms crossed outside the Colosseum in Caelid, which is marked on the above map screenshot. To get there, you’ll need to go down the elevator at Siofra River Well in Weeping Peninsula, and proceed north until you reach the Worshipper’s Woods Site of Grace.

From here, continue north to reach the elevator that will take you to Deep Siofra Well in Caelid, which requires two Stonesword Keys to use.

Here's how to get from Siofra River Well to Deep Siofra Well. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Go up the elevator, and continue northwest through the ravine until you reach the Great Jar, but be aware that there are two Magic-using Golems along the way. Approach the Great Jar once you’re able to, to which he’ll say nothing.

After having interacted with the Great Jar, wander back down the hill and you’ll see three red summon signs. Now, your challenge here is to defeat all three summons - Knights of the Great Jar - without dying. If you manage to do so, return and speak to the Great Jar, who - while still remaining silent - will finally deem you worthy enough to receive the Great Jar’s Arsenal Talisman.

Summon each of the three Knights one at a time, and kill each of them without dying. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

While playing online, the three summons are all player characters with completely random gear (and are taken from players who have previously received the Great Jar’s Arsenal), so there’s no telling who you’ll be coming up against. When playing offline, however, you’ll instead face the same three invaders who are much easier to come up against.

So, if you find yourself struggling against the random builds presented to you while playing online, you can always do these three fights while offline for a slightly breezier time.

When equipped, the Great Jar’s Arsenal will increase your equip load massively, much more so than the inferior Arsenal Charm. This is great for Strength builds and those who wish to don the heaviest armor out there, such as Lionel’s Set.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at some of the best Talismans available in the game. There’s the Old Lord’s Talisman, the Green Turtle Talisman, and the Erdtree’s Favour Talisman that are all worth trying.