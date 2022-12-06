Elden Ring DLC is real, free, and coming tomorrow

If you're looking for an excuse to jump back into Elden Ring, then you're in luck, as a PVP-focused update is coming tomorrow.

Bandai Namco has announced that the free Colosseum update will be coming to all versions of Elden Ring tomorrow, December 7, after fans have speculated pretty much since the game released that those mysterious colosseums were more than just decoration. Finally, with this update, the colosseum doors will be opening up so that players can face off against one another.

"The Colosseums of Limgrave, Leyndell and Caelid will open their gates, allowing players to engage in battles such as duels, free-for-alls and team fights," reads the trailer's description, not offering much more than that. Duels are likely to be one-on-one fights, free-for-alls sound like they'll be just that, and team fights are pretty self-explanatory too.

If you've played through the game, you'll likely recognise these colosseums, but there's not been a legitimate way to enter them as of yet. Earlier this year known Souls modder and hacker Lance McDonald was able to explore the battle arenas using a free camera, but other than solidifying them as a place to duke it out, it wasn't clear what they were intended to be.

PvP is a big part of the Souls experience for some players, but with FromSoftware's previous titles the most popular battling locations were determined by the community. This free update marks the first time the developer has put out a PVP-focused update, something that will likely prove popular with the build-orientated players.

This update also comes just a day before The Game Awards, where Elden Ring has been nominated for seven awards, unsurprisingly includnig game of the year. While this free update is obviously welcome, FromSoftware has typically released at least one paid expansion for all of its Souls titles across the years, so maybe we'll get a little taste of it at the show too.