As we all expected, EA FC 24's first post-TOTY update makes some players prettier on last-gen consoles

Title update number eight for EAFC 24 has arrived, but only on last-gen consoles to start off with. In addition to the usual bug fixes, it brings updates to kits, boots, and the beautiful faces of some players.

With Team of the Year cards gradually filtering into Ultimate Team following the reveal of the final men’s and women’s squads late last week, it’s a good time to jump back into EA’s footy sim for a kickabout or a pack opening that burns through half of your student loan. The last few title updates to the game have revamped passing and even included a cameo from some freaky red and blue non-humans, and while this one looks to be a bit smaller, it could be a big one for fans of the Twitter account dedicated to EA FC Faces.

Interestingly, title update eight has arrived on PS4 and Xbox One first, with EA writing that it’ll be coming to other platforms - which one would assume likely includes current-gen consoles and PC - “in the near future”. What does it do? Well, while the patch notes for it do detail a number of bug fixes, as per usual, they also mention that EA’s “updated some kits, badges, boots, and star heads.”

If that last point has left you curious just which members of your squad could be in line for a facelift, some of the EA FC community’s most mug-obsessed members seem to reckon the likes of FC Andorra midfielder Sergi Samper and FC Augsburg left back Mads Pedersen could be the main targets, due to some pesky warping.

Title Update #8 is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of EA SPORTS FC 24 and includes the changes below. Title Update #8 will be released on other platforms in the near future.



Full TU notes have been posted to the EASFC Tracker.https://t.co/vr4KS9rmeR — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) January 24, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Virtual plastic surgery isn’t all that the update’s good for though, with a fix having been included that should ensure squad foundation players won’t suffer visual glitches during pack openings. Also on the Ultimate Team side of things are tweaks designed to stop the EA connect button from not showing up properly and prevent you being randomly bombarded with help info during SBCs.

Oh, and the ball will now perform a bit differently if you execute a chip shot properly.

If you’re jumping back into EA Sports FC 24’s Ultimate Team now plenty of Team of the Year cards have arrived, make sure to check out our guide to the best cheap top-notch players to use for SBCs.